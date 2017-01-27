Tesco to merge with Booker in £3.7bn deal

Tesco has reached an agreement to merge with food wholesaler Booker in a £3.7 billion deal. The supermarket giant said the agreement will create "the UK's leading food business" and deliver significant efficiency savings for the combined group.

ITV News Consumer Editor Chris Choi said it raises questions over market dominance:

Chris Choi @Chrisitv Follow Some will ask why Britain's biggest grocery retailer has been allowed to buy Britain's biggest food wholesaler - too much market dominance?

Chris Choi @Chrisitv Follow Tesco now has UKs largest uk food business