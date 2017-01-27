Advertisement

  1. National

Donald Trump '100% behind Nato', says Theresa May after meeting

Donald Trump is "100% behind Nato", Theresa May has said following their first meeting.

In the past, Mr Trump has described the organisation as "obsolete" and questioned the contribution of some members.

During a joint press conference:

  • Mrs May revealed the president had accepted an invitation to make a state visit to the UK later this year
  • Mr Trump hailed the "special relationship" between the two countries as "one of the great forces in history"
  • The president said he would allow decisions on torture to be made by his defence secretary James Mattis
  • And Mr Trump said Brexit would be a "wonderful thing" for the UK
View all 30 updates ›

Theresa May: Donald Trump fully committed to Nato

PestonLive Play video

US President Donald Trump has made a 100% commitment to Nato, according to Theresa May.

ITV News Political Editor Robert Peston said: "He didn't actually confirm that, but I assume those words were agreed.

"It means an organisation vital to our security and defence is going to be supported by the new president".

  1. Read more
  2. 30 updates
Donald Trump '100% behind Nato', says Theresa May after meeting

More on this story