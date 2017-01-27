Advertisement

Theresa May prepares for Oval Office meeting with Donald Trump

Theresa May is to become the first world leader to meet Trump since he became US president on January 20.

The hour-long talks in the Oval Office in Washington are likely to cover defence and security challenges but top of May's agenda is likely to be a free trade deal between the UK and USA post-Brexit.

Ahead of the meeting, May is expected to lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington Cemetery, Virginia.

On Thursday, May received two standing ovations from Republicans as she spoke of renewing the "special relationship" between Britain and America.

Theresa May visits Arlington ahead of Trump meeting

Therea May at Arlington Cemetery Credit: APTN

Prime Minister Theresa May has laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknowns in Arlington Cemetery.

She will meet with US President Donald Trump at the White House at 5pm (UK time).

