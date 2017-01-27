Who got Bakewell tarts? Trump and May gifts revealed

Theresa May has a new picture of Abraham Lincoln and Donald Trump a traditional Scottish cup - after the pair gave gifts to each other.

The Prime Minister received a framed image of the former American President from the 1865 edition of Harper's Weekly magazine, courtesy of Mr Trump.

Accompanying the gift was a line from Lincoln's inauguration address, touching on "malice toward none, with charity for all."

Meanwhile, Mrs May presented the President with a traditional Scottish cup, known as a "quaich," reflecting Mr Trump's Scottish ancestry.

First Lady Melania Trump gave a pair of silver cuff-links to Mrs May's husband Philip, while he gifted her with a hamper filled with apple juice, jam, marmalade, Bakewell tarts, cranberries and white chocolate "sorties."