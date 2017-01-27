Who got Bakewell tarts? Trump and May gifts revealed

Donald Trump '100% behind Nato', says Theresa May after meeting
Donald Trump is "100% behind Nato", Theresa May has said following their first meeting.
In the past, Mr Trump has described the organisation as "obsolete" and questioned the contribution of some members.
During a joint press conference:
- Mrs May revealed the president had accepted an invitation to make a state visit to the UK later this year
- Mr Trump hailed the "special relationship" between the two countries as "one of the great forces in history"
- The president said he would allow decisions on torture to be made by his defence secretary James Mattis
- And Mr Trump said Brexit would be a "wonderful thing" for the UK