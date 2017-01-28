Advertisement

Trump signs 'extreme vetting' immigration order and halts Syrian refugee programme

Donald Trump has barred all refugees from entering the United States for four months - and those from war-ravaged Syria indefinitely - to stop "radical Islamic terrorists".

The president's order immediately suspended a programme that resettled to the US about 85,000 people displaced by war, political oppression, hunger and religious prejudice last year.

Mr Trump indefinitely blocked all those fleeing Syria, where a civil war has displaced millions of people, and imposed a 90-day ban on entry to the US from seven Muslim-majority nations.

Campaigners: Travellers with visas 'denied entry to US'

File photo of the American flag Credit: AP

There have been reports of visa holders being denied boarding and admission into the United States at the airport, the American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee (ADC) said.

The ADC has warned nationals from the affected countries but living in the US not to travel abroad after Donald Trump signed an executive order.

He has imposed a 90-day ban on entry to the US from seven Muslim majority nations including Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen.

It said: "ADC is advising nationals in the US who are from the above referenced countries to not travel abroad. You will not be allowed to re-enter the country."

