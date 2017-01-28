Advertisement

President Donald Trump signs 'extreme vetting' immigration order and halts Syrian refugee programme

Donald Trump has barred all refugees from entering the United States for four months - and those from war-ravaged Syria indefinitely - to stop "radical Islamic terrorists".

The president's order immediately suspended a programme that resettled to the US about 85,000 people displaced by war, political oppression, hunger and religious prejudice last year.

Mr Trump indefinitely blocked all those fleeing Syria, where a civil war has displaced millions of people, and imposed a 90-day ban on entry to the US from seven Muslim-majority nations.

British Prime Minister Theresa May has said: "The United States is responsible for the United States policy on refugees."

British MP says Trump order 'does apply' to him

British MP Nadhim Zahawi has tweeted that Trump's new immigration order will apply to himself and his wife, meaning they will be banned from travelling to the US.

Zahawi, the Conservative MP for Stratford-on-Avon, and his wife were born in Iraq but are both have British passports.

