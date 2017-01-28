Advertisement

President Donald Trump signs 'extreme vetting' immigration order and halts Syrian refugee programme

Donald Trump has barred all refugees from entering the United States for four months - and those from war-ravaged Syria indefinitely - to stop "radical Islamic terrorists".

The president's order immediately suspended a programme that resettled to the US about 85,000 people displaced by war, political oppression, hunger and religious prejudice last year.

Mr Trump indefinitely blocked all those fleeing Syria, where a civil war has displaced millions of people, and imposed a 90-day ban on entry to the US from seven Muslim-majority nations.

British Prime Minister Theresa May has said: "The United States is responsible for the United States policy on refugees."

Canada 'welcome those fleeing terror' after Trump order

Canada's Prime Minister has said that his country will "welcome" those who are "fleeing persecution, terror and war" in a poignant tweet posted on his Twitter page.

The message comes in the wake of an announcement by neighbouring leader, US President Donald Trump stating that he had signed an executive order imposing a 90-day ban on entry to the US from seven Muslim-majority nations.

