Confusion and chaos over Trump's 'extreme vetting' immigration order and bar on Syrian refugees

Donald Trump has barred all refugees from entering the United States for four months - and those from war-ravaged Syria indefinitely - in a move which has caused widespread confusion and raised questions over whether it is constitutional.

The president's order, enacted to stop "radical Islamic terrorists", immediately suspended a programme that resettled to the US about 85,000 people displaced by war, political oppression, hunger and religious prejudice last year.

Mr Trump also indefinitely blocked all those fleeing Syria, where a civil war has displaced millions of people, and imposed a 90-day ban on entry to the US from seven Muslim-majority nations.

British Prime Minister Theresa May has said: "The United States is responsible for the United States policy on refugees."

Downing Street reacts to Trump immigration order

Theresa May during her trip to the US Credit: PA

Theresa May faced a furious backlash after she refused to condemn Donald Trump's widely criticised ban on refugees entering the United States.

After initially dodging questions about her views on the controversial move, the Prime Minister then insisted it was up to America to devise its own policy.

A Downing Street source said: "We will always find ourselves in agreement on some things and disagreement on other things."

