Trump signs 'extreme vetting' immigration order and halts Syrian refugee programme

Donald Trump has barred all refugees from entering the United States for four months - and those from war-ravaged Syria indefinitely - to stop "radical Islamic terrorists".

The president's order immediately suspended a programme that resettled to the US about 85,000 people displaced by war, political oppression, hunger and religious prejudice last year.

Mr Trump indefinitely blocked all those fleeing Syria, where a civil war has displaced millions of people, and imposed a 90-day ban on entry to the US from seven Muslim-majority nations.

Iran 'will take reciprocal measures' against US over visa ban

Iran set to take "reciprocal measures" against the US Credit: Farzaneh Khademian/ABACAPRESS.COM

Iran is set to take "reciprocal measures" against the US in retaliation for the visa ban put into effect by President Trump's executive order.

The Iranian foreign ministry confirmed they would be taking action following the ban, according to Reuters.

