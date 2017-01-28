Advertisement

  1. National

President Donald Trump signs 'extreme vetting' immigration order and halts Syrian refugee programme

Donald Trump has barred all refugees from entering the United States for four months - and those from war-ravaged Syria indefinitely - to stop "radical Islamic terrorists".

The president's order immediately suspended a programme that resettled to the US about 85,000 people displaced by war, political oppression, hunger and religious prejudice last year.

Mr Trump indefinitely blocked all those fleeing Syria, where a civil war has displaced millions of people, and imposed a 90-day ban on entry to the US from seven Muslim-majority nations.

British Prime Minister Theresa May has said: "The United States is responsible for the United States policy on refugees."

View all 11 updates ›

Iraqi refugee released after detention under Trump order

An Iraqi refugee has been released after being detained at New York's JFK airport under the rules of US President Donald Trump's new immigration order.

Hameed Khalid Darweesh was one of 12 people reportedly detained at the airport on Saturday but was released after lawmakers and attorneys descended on the airport to argue for their freedom.

Republican congresswoman Nydia Velazquez tweeted a picture of Darweesh talking to reporters after his release.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

NBC News reported that Darweesh told reporters after his release: "I am very, very thankful to all the people who came [to] support. America is the greatest nation. America is the greatest people in the world."

  1. Read more
  2. 11 updates
President Donald Trump signs 'extreme vetting' immigration order and halts Syrian refugee programme

More on this story