Malala 'heartbroken' over Trump's 'extreme vetting order'
Malala Yousafzai, the teenage Nobel Prize winner and activist says she is "heartbroken" over Trump's plans to restrict immigrants and refugees entering the US.
In a statement released by the Malala Fund, a charity focusing on education for girls, she urged Mr Trump to rethink his decision.
"In this time of uncertainty and unrest around the world, I ask President Trump not to turn his back on the world's most defenseless children and families."