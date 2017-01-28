Advertisement

Confusion and chaos over Trump's 'extreme vetting' immigration order and bar on Syrian refugees

Donald Trump has barred all refugees from entering the United States for four months - and those from war-ravaged Syria indefinitely - in a move which has caused widespread confusion and raised questions over whether it is constitutional.

The president's order, enacted to stop "radical Islamic terrorists", immediately suspended a programme that resettled to the US about 85,000 people displaced by war, political oppression, hunger and religious prejudice last year.

Mr Trump also indefinitely blocked all those fleeing Syria, where a civil war has displaced millions of people, and imposed a 90-day ban on entry to the US from seven Muslim-majority nations.

British Prime Minister Theresa May has said: "The United States is responsible for the United States policy on refugees."

'Profoundly dark day' for US, says Foreign Affairs committee

American's are protesting the ban Credit: APTN

The signing of US President Donald Trump's new immigration order has heralded a "profoundly dark day" for the US, according to the leader of America's House Committee on Foreign Affairs.

Reacting to the president's decision to impose a 90 day ban on entry to the US from seven Muslim-majority nations, Representative Eliot L. Engel said "fear and cowardice" were "winning" and President Trump was "slamming the door on the world's most desperate refugees".

An official statement released by the committee read:

This is a profoundly dark day for our country.

In 1939, when Jewish refugees aboard the ship St. Louis could look ashore and see the lights of Miami, they thought the United States would be their salvation. But the power of fear and cowardice prevailed, sending those poor souls back across the ocean, many to their deaths. That moment is a stain on our country's history, and one that ran contrary to America's best values and traditions.

Today, fear and cowardice are winning again. President Trump is slamming the door on the world's most desperate refugees, whose eyes are gazing upon our shores today, seeking the promise of America that has illuminated the world for more than two centuries. He's building a wall and banning a religion, actions that won't keep us any safer, but will send a message that if you aren't a certain color, or don't speak a certain language or worship a certain way, you don't have a place in America. He's turning America's back on children who made a dangerous journey to escape violence and poverty, telling the huddled masses to find refuge elsewhere.

In our best moments, America has been synonymous with freedom, hope, justice, and opportunity. That's not the America the world sees today.

– Representative Eliot L. Engel
