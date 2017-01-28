Advertisement

President Donald Trump signs 'extreme vetting' immigration order and halts Syrian refugee programme

Donald Trump has barred all refugees from entering the United States for four months - and those from war-ravaged Syria indefinitely - to stop "radical Islamic terrorists".

The president's order immediately suspended a programme that resettled to the US about 85,000 people displaced by war, political oppression, hunger and religious prejudice last year.

Mr Trump indefinitely blocked all those fleeing Syria, where a civil war has displaced millions of people, and imposed a 90-day ban on entry to the US from seven Muslim-majority nations.

British Prime Minister Theresa May has said: "The United States is responsible for the United States policy on refugees."

Protesters react against Trump order at JFK

'Let them in' shouted protesters outside JFK airport Credit: APTN

Protesters gathered at New York's JFK airport on Saturday to voice their anger over a new executive order signed by President Donald Trump which bans residents from seven Muslim majority nations entering the US for 90 days.

Crowds of people holding signs reading "let then in" and "shame" waited outside the terminal where a dozen people were reportedly detained under the rules of the order.

Crowds showed support for those who were being detained under the new Trump order Credit: APTN
