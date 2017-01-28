Advertisement

Trump signs 'extreme vetting' immigration order and halts Syrian refugee programme

Donald Trump has barred all refugees from entering the United States for four months - and those from war-ravaged Syria indefinitely - to stop "radical Islamic terrorists".

The president's order immediately suspended a programme that resettled to the US about 85,000 people displaced by war, political oppression, hunger and religious prejudice last year.

Mr Trump indefinitely blocked all those fleeing Syria, where a civil war has displaced millions of people, and imposed a 90-day ban on entry to the US from seven Muslim-majority nations.

Qatar Airways: Passengers 'must have green card'

Qatar Airways has advised passengers flying to the US from seven newly banned majority Muslim countries that they needed to have either a US green card or diplomatic visa.

The statement said: "Nationals of the following countries: Sudan, Libya, Somalia, Syria, Iran, Iraq, Yemen ... may travel to the US only if they are in possession of a permanent resident card or any of the below visas."

It listed foreign government, United Nations, international organisation and NATO visas.

