President Donald Trump signs 'extreme vetting' immigration order and halts Syrian refugee programme

Donald Trump has barred all refugees from entering the United States for four months - and those from war-ravaged Syria indefinitely - to stop "radical Islamic terrorists".

The president's order immediately suspended a programme that resettled to the US about 85,000 people displaced by war, political oppression, hunger and religious prejudice last year.

Mr Trump indefinitely blocked all those fleeing Syria, where a civil war has displaced millions of people, and imposed a 90-day ban on entry to the US from seven Muslim-majority nations.

British Prime Minister Theresa May has said: "The United States is responsible for the United States policy on refugees."

Theresa May fails to condemn Trump's refugee ban

Prime Minister Theresa May says the US is responsible for its own refugee policy Credit: AP

British Prime Minister Theresa May has failed to condemn newly-elected American President Donald Trump's ban on refugees entering the United States.

During a press conference in Ankara, with her Turkish counterpart Binali Yildirim, on Saturday the PM told reporters: "The United States is responsible for the United States policy on refugees."

She added: "The United Kingdom is responsible for the United Kingdom's policy on refugees and our policy on refugees is to have a number of voluntary schemes to bring Syrian refugees into the country, particularly those who are most vulnerable, but also to provide significant financial contributions to support refugees in countries surrounding Syria."

It comes after the US president announced a bar on all refugees from entering the US for four months and an indefinite block on all those fleeing Syria.

