Confusion and chaos over Trump's 'extreme vetting' immigration order and bar on Syrian refugees

Donald Trump has barred all refugees from entering the United States for four months - and those from war-ravaged Syria indefinitely - in a move which has caused widespread confusion and raised questions over whether it is constitutional.

The president's order, enacted to stop "radical Islamic terrorists", immediately suspended a programme that resettled to the US about 85,000 people displaced by war, political oppression, hunger and religious prejudice last year.

Mr Trump also indefinitely blocked all those fleeing Syria, where a civil war has displaced millions of people, and imposed a 90-day ban on entry to the US from seven Muslim-majority nations.

British Prime Minister Theresa May has said: "The United States is responsible for the United States policy on refugees."

Trump: "It's not a Muslim ban"

US President Donald Trump has told reporters in the Oval Office that his executive order curbing immigration into the United States is "not a Muslim ban".

He added: "It's working out very nicely. We're going to have a very, very strict ban and we're going to have extreme vetting, which we should have had in this country for many years."

Trump's order puts a four-month hold on allowing refugees into the United States and temporarily bars travelers from Syria and six other Muslim-majority countries.

As the order took effect there were protests outside airports and confusion over which travellers were affected.

