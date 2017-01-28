Advertisement

Trump signs 'extreme vetting' immigration order and halts Syrian refugee programme

Donald Trump has barred all refugees from entering the United States for four months - and those from war-ravaged Syria indefinitely - to stop "radical Islamic terrorists".

The president's order immediately suspended a programme that resettled to the US about 85,000 people displaced by war, political oppression, hunger and religious prejudice last year.

Mr Trump indefinitely blocked all those fleeing Syria, where a civil war has displaced millions of people, and imposed a 90-day ban on entry to the US from seven Muslim-majority nations.

Trump order 'will bar green card holders'

President Trump reading out the details of his executive order Credit: AP

Green card holders from the seven countries who are subject to a 90-day ban on entry to the US under President Donald Trump's executive action for new immigration vetting measures will be included in the entry ban, it has been confirmed.

A Homeland security spokeswoman confirmed to Reuters that green card holders would be subject to the order if they were from Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia or Yemen.

