Trump signs 'extreme vetting' immigration order and halts Syrian refugee programme

Donald Trump has barred all refugees from entering the United States for four months - and those from war-ravaged Syria indefinitely - to stop "radical Islamic terrorists".

The president's order immediately suspended a programme that resettled to the US about 85,000 people displaced by war, political oppression, hunger and religious prejudice last year.

Mr Trump indefinitely blocked all those fleeing Syria, where a civil war has displaced millions of people, and imposed a 90-day ban on entry to the US from seven Muslim-majority nations.

Trump refugee ban 'will make USA smaller and meaner'

Syrian refugee children stand by a fire at a refugee camp near Athens in Greece. Credit: AP

President Trump's decision to ban Syrian refugees from entering the country will make America "smaller and meaner", the head of a leading refugee aid agency has said.

Jan Egeland, of the Norwegian Refugee Council, added that Mr Trump's executive order "will not make America safer".

The new US president has suspended refugee admissions for four months and indefinitely banned those from war-torn Syria, pending programme changes that are to ensure refugees won't harm national security.

Mr Egeland said the decision dealt a "mortal blow" to the idea of international responsibility for those fleeing persecution.

He said the US is leading a "race to the bottom" in which politicians in wealth countries provide "zero moral leadership".

