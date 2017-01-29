Advertisement

US judge temporarily suspends Trump's immigration ban

A US judge has issued a stay temporarily halting the deportation of visa holders or refugees President Trump issued an executive order.

The American Civil Liberties Union filed a legal case Saturday morning in response to the order.

The group estimates that between 100 and 200 people are being detained at airports or in transit.

There are scenes of chaos at airports across the US after Donald Trump imposed a ban on people from seven Muslim-majority nations from entering the country for 90 days.

Downing Street have said "immigration policy in the United States is a matter for the government of the United States" but the PM does "not agree with this kind of approach".

Cancel Trump's state visit, Corbyn says

The Labour leader has said Donald Trump's state visit to the UK should be called off until he cancels the ban on citizens from several Muslim countries entering the US.

Jeremy Corbyn said it is not right to host the US president while the "awful attacks on Muslims" are going on.

He told ITV's Peston On Sunday: "Is it really right to endorse somebody who has used this awful misogynistic language throughout the election campaign, awful attacks on Muslims, and then of course this absurd idea of building a wall between themselves and their nearest neighbour?"

He added: "I think we should make it very clear we are extremely upset about it, and I think it would be totally wrong for him to be coming here while that situation is going on. I think he has to be challenged on this.

"I am not happy with him coming here until that ban is lifted, quite honestly.

"Look at what's happening with those countries, how many more is it going to be and what is going to be the long term effect of this on the rest of the world?"

