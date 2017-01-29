Cancel Trump's state visit, Corbyn says

The Labour leader has said Donald Trump's state visit to the UK should be called off until he cancels the ban on citizens from several Muslim countries entering the US.

Jeremy Corbyn said it is not right to host the US president while the "awful attacks on Muslims" are going on.

He told ITV's Peston On Sunday: "Is it really right to endorse somebody who has used this awful misogynistic language throughout the election campaign, awful attacks on Muslims, and then of course this absurd idea of building a wall between themselves and their nearest neighbour?"

He added: "I think we should make it very clear we are extremely upset about it, and I think it would be totally wrong for him to be coming here while that situation is going on. I think he has to be challenged on this.

"I am not happy with him coming here until that ban is lifted, quite honestly.

"Look at what's happening with those countries, how many more is it going to be and what is going to be the long term effect of this on the rest of the world?"