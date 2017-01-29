Advertisement

  1. National

US judge temporarily suspends Trump's immigration ban

A US judge has issued a stay temporarily halting the deportation of visa holders or refugees President Trump issued an executive order.

The American Civil Liberties Union filed a legal case Saturday morning in response to the order.

The group estimates that between 100 and 200 people are being detained at airports or in transit.

There are scenes of chaos at airports across the US after Donald Trump imposed a ban on people from seven Muslim-majority nations from entering the country for 90 days.

Downing Street have said "immigration policy in the United States is a matter for the government of the United States" but the PM does "not agree with this kind of approach".

View all 31 updates ›

Iraqi travel curbs 'could affect co-operation in war on IS'

Iraqi troops hold the IS flag after they liberated Mosul Credit: AP

Iraq is to argue with the US that travel curbs on its citizens could affect co-operation in the war on so-called Islamic State, two Iraqi MPs, who declined to be identified, said.

Iraq is to lobby the US administration to mitigate the impact of curbs on Iraqis, the MPs added.

The Popular Mobilisation - a coalition of paramilitary groups who are armed and trained by Iran to fight Islamic State - have also called on the Iraqi government to ban US nationals from entering Iraq and to expel those who are already in the country.

  1. Read more
  2. 31 updates
US judge temporarily suspends Trump's immigration ban

More on this story