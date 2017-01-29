Advertisement

Confusion and chaos over Trump's 'extreme vetting' immigration order and bar on Syrian refugees

Donald Trump has barred all refugees from entering the United States for four months - and those from war-ravaged Syria indefinitely - in a move which has caused widespread confusion and raised questions over whether it is constitutional.

The president's order, enacted to stop "radical Islamic terrorists", immediately suspended a programme that resettled to the US about 85,000 people displaced by war, political oppression, hunger and religious prejudice last year.

Mr Trump also indefinitely blocked all those fleeing Syria, where a civil war has displaced millions of people, and imposed a 90-day ban on entry to the US from seven Muslim-majority nations.

British Prime Minister Theresa May has said: "The United States is responsible for the United States policy on refugees."

Federal judge suspends Trump's immigration ban

Protesters against Trump's ban gathered at JFK International Airport New York. Credit: APTN

A judge in New York has issued an 'emergency stay' that temporarily blocks the U.S. government from sending people out of the country after they have landed at a U.S. airport with valid visas.

The American Civil Liberties Union estimates the stay will affect 100 to 200 people detained at U.S. airports or in transit.

The ruling by Judge Ann Donnelly came during a hearing called after President Donald Trump issued an executive order blocking people from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the US.

