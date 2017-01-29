France: Benoît Hamon will be Socialist presidential candidate

Benoit Hamon will be the French Socialist Party's candidate for April's presidential election.

He beat ex-prime minister Manuel Valls in the vote on Sunday, partial results showed.

Former education minister Mr Hamon was dismissed from current French President Francois Hollande's government for criticising a pro-business shift in policy.

He won 59% of the vote, but is not expected to perform well in the presidential elections as Conservative Francois Fillon, right-wing Marine Le Pen, and centrist Emmanuel Macron led the polls.