France: Benoît Hamon will be Socialist presidential candidate
Benoit Hamon will be the French Socialist Party's candidate for April's presidential election.
He beat ex-prime minister Manuel Valls in the vote on Sunday, partial results showed.
Former education minister Mr Hamon was dismissed from current French President Francois Hollande's government for criticising a pro-business shift in policy.
He won 59% of the vote, but is not expected to perform well in the presidential elections as Conservative Francois Fillon, right-wing Marine Le Pen, and centrist Emmanuel Macron led the polls.