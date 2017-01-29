Advertisement

  1. National

US judge temporarily suspends Trump's immigration ban

A US judge has issued a stay temporarily halting the deportation of visa holders or refugees President Trump issued an executive order.

The American Civil Liberties Union filed a legal case Saturday morning in response to the order.

The group estimates that between 100 and 200 people are being detained at airports or in transit.

There are scenes of chaos at airports across the US after Donald Trump imposed a ban on people from seven Muslim-majority nations from entering the country for 90 days.

Downing Street have said "immigration policy in the United States is a matter for the government of the United States" but the PM does "not agree with this kind of approach".

View all 31 updates ›

Harman 'disappointed' in PM's reaction to Trump's order

British lawyer and Labour MP Harriet Harman Credit: Andrew Marr Show

The prime minister needs to learn to be strong and stand up to Trump, Harriet Harman has said.

The Labour MP told BBC's Andrew Marr Show: "I was horrified when he announced this ban on people from Muslim countries and three times she said 'Oh it's nothing to do with me' and it is something to do with us as we all know."

She added: "She's got to learn she's got to stand up for things and not be cautious and just come out against something when she's pushed."

She said Theresa May still "needs to be politically strong even though we're at a moment of economic vulnerability" during Brexit.

  1. Read more
  2. 31 updates
US judge temporarily suspends Trump's immigration ban

More on this story