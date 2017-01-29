Advertisement

  1. National

US judge temporarily suspends Trump's immigration ban

A US judge has issued a stay temporarily halting the deportation of visa holders or refugees President Trump issued an executive order.

The American Civil Liberties Union filed a legal case Saturday morning in response to the order.

There are scenes of chaos at airports across the US after Donald Trump imposed a ban on people from seven Muslim-majority nations from entering the country for 90 days.

Downing Street have said "immigration policy in the United States is a matter for the government of the United States" but the PM does "not agree with this kind of approach".

View all 28 updates ›

Homeland Security 'will comply' with judicial orders

Protesters at San Francisco International Airport Credit: AP

The Department of Homeland Security will "comply with judicial orders" but that President Donald Trump's executive action restricting entry into the country from seven Muslim-majority nations remains in place.

The statement was issued hours after New York federal judge blocked the deportation of dozens of travellers and refugees from those countries who were stranded at US airports.

"These individuals went through enhanced security screenings and are being processed for entry to the United States, consistent with our immigration laws and judicial orders," the Homeland Security statement said.

  1. Read more
  2. 28 updates
US judge temporarily suspends Trump's immigration ban

More on this story