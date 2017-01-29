Iraqis behind lawsuit say order 'makes them targets'

The lawsuit challenging Trump's order was filed on behalf of two Iraqis with ties to US security forces who were detained despite having valid visas.

Hameed Khalid Darweesh, 53, worked for the US Army and for a US contractor in Iraq from 2003 to 2013 as an interpreter and engineer, the lawsuit said.

David Leopold, a former president of the American Immigration Lawyers Association, who is not involved in the suit, said: "Here is a guy who was a translator who worked for the US military for years, who himself was targeted by terrorists. It is clear that if he is sent back, he is facing a direct threat to his life."

Darweesh, was released later on Saturday and said he did not have ill feelings about his detention.

The second plaintiff, Haider Sameer Abdulkhaleq Alshawi, 33, was also detained at JFK Airport but has since been released.

He is the husband of an Iraqi woman who worked for a US contractor in Iraq. She already lives in Houston, the suit said.

The next hearing in the case was set for 10 February 2017.