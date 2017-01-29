Advertisement

US judge temporarily suspends Trump's immigration ban

A US judge has issued a stay temporarily halting the deportation of visa holders or refugees after President Donald Trump issued an executive order banning people from seven Muslim-majority nations from entering the country for 90 days.

The American Civil Liberties Union filed a legal case Saturday morning in response to the order. The group estimates that between 100 and 200 people are being detained at airports or in transit.

*The order sparked protests at several US airports, including New York's JFK and Chicago's O'Hare.

*World leaders have condemned the ban and Boris Johnson is asking for UK dual nationals to be exempt.

*Downing Street have said "immigration policy in the United States is a matter for the government of the United States" but the PM does "not agree with this kind of approach".

*Somalian-born Sir Mo Farah called the ban "deeply troubling" while London Mayor Sadiq Khan calls the policy "cruel and shameful".

Johnson to call for dual UK citizens to be exempt from ban

Credit: PA

Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson is to ask his American counterpart to allow British dual nationals to be exempt from Donald Trump's immigration ban, a source has told ITV news political editor Robert Peston.

He tweeted: ".@BorisJohnson to urge Kushner & Bannon to exempt UK dual nationals from Trump's ban on entry to US, source tells me."

The Foreign Secretary is speaking to the president's senior adviser Jared Kushner and chief strategist Stephen Bannon to find a way to stop travelling Britons being affected.

Earlier on Sunday, Mr Johnson and Amber Rudd were ordered by Theresa May to call their American counterparts to make representations about the US travel ban.

