Advertisement

  1. National

US judge temporarily suspends Trump's immigration ban

A US judge has issued a stay temporarily halting the deportation of visa holders or refugees President Trump issued an executive order.

The American Civil Liberties Union filed a legal case Saturday morning in response to the order.

The group estimates that between 100 and 200 people are being detained at airports or in transit.

There are scenes of chaos at airports across the US after Donald Trump imposed a ban on people from seven Muslim-majority nations from entering the country for 90 days.

Downing Street have said "immigration policy in the United States is a matter for the government of the United States" but the PM does "not agree with this kind of approach".

View all 43 updates ›

London Mayor demands Trump state visit is cancelled

London Mayor Sadiq Khan Credit: PA

London Mayor Sadiq Khan - the first Muslim mayor of a major western city - has also demanded Trump's state visit is cancelled.

He told Sky News: "I am quite clear, this ban is cruel, this ban is shameful, while this ban is in place we should not be rolling out the red carpet for President Trump.

"I don't think he should be coming on a state visit while the ban is in place, I couldn't be clearer."

  1. Read more
  2. 43 updates
US judge temporarily suspends Trump's immigration ban

More on this story