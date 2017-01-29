Advertisement

US judge temporarily suspends Trump's immigration ban

A US judge has issued a stay temporarily halting the deportation of visa holders or refugees President Trump issued an executive order.

The American Civil Liberties Union filed a legal case Saturday morning in response to the order.

The group estimates that between 100 and 200 people are being detained at airports or in transit.

There are scenes of chaos at airports across the US after Donald Trump imposed a ban on people from seven Muslim-majority nations from entering the country for 90 days.

Downing Street have said "immigration policy in the United States is a matter for the government of the United States" but the PM does "not agree with this kind of approach".

Merkel: Fight against terrorism 'no excuse for refugee ban'

Merkel also reminded Trump about his obligations under the Geneva convention Credit: Michael Sohn/AP

Angela Merkel has told US President Donald Trump that the global fight against terrorism is no excuse for his ban on refugees or for barring people from Muslim-majority countries entering the United States.

According to her spokesman the German Chancellor raised concerns over the new President's executive order in a private telephone call on Saturday, during which she reminded him of a requirement for the international community to take in war refugees as part of the Geneva convention.

Merkel's spokesman told Reuters: "She is convinced that even the necessary, decisive battle against terrorism does not justify putting people of a specific background or faith under general suspicion."

