Mo Farah 'relieved' he can return to his family in US

Trump's immigration ban 'remains in place' despite global criticism
President Donald Trump's executive order banning people from seven Muslim-majority nations from entering the US for 90 days "remains in place", says the White House.
- Downing Street said Theresa May did "not agree" with the policy and would act to help UK citizens
- The prime minister has told Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and Home Secretary Amber Rudd to contact their US counterparts about the travel ban
- Mr Johnson said President Trump's policy was "divisive and wrong" and will ask his US counterparts for UK dual nationals to be exempt
- A judge intervened on Sunday to temporarily bar US authorities from deporting people from countries subject to the ban
- British athlete Sir Mo Farah, who was born in Somalia and lives in the US, called the ban "deeply troubling". Somali nationals are among those banned from travelling to the US
- More than 500,000 people have signed a petition calling for Trump's state visit to the UK to be called off