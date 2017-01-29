Mo Farah 'relieved' he can return to his family in US

Sir Mo Farah said he is "relieved" he can travel back to his family in the US after British dual nationals were given exemption from Donald Trump's travel ban to the country.

In response to the news, the Somalian-born British athlete's agent released a statement saying he was "grateful to the FCO for urgently clarifying the situation."

"Mo is relieved that he will be able to return to his family once his current training camp concludes, however, as he said in his earlier statement, he still fundamentally disagrees with this incredibly divisive and discriminatory policy," he said.