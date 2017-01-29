Advertisement

US judge temporarily suspends Trump's immigration ban

A US judge has issued a stay temporarily halting the deportation of visa holders or refugees President Trump issued an executive order.

The American Civil Liberties Union filed a legal case Saturday morning in response to the order.

The group estimates that between 100 and 200 people are being detained at airports or in transit.

There are scenes of chaos at airports across the US after Donald Trump imposed a ban on people from seven Muslim-majority nations from entering the country for 90 days.

Downing Street have said "immigration policy in the United States is a matter for the government of the United States" but the PM does "not agree with this kind of approach".

Sir Mo Farah: Trump travel ban 'deeply troubling'

Distance runner Mo Farah was born in Somalia Credit: PA

British Olympic champion Sir Mo Farah has said Donald Trump's travel ban is "deeply troubling".

The Somalia-born four-time Olympic champion could be affected by the ban, which targets those from Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen, and could affect UK citizens born abroad.

In a statement, Sir Mo Farah, who was born in Somalia, said: "On 1st January this year, Her Majesty The Queen made me a Knight of the Realm. On 27th January, President Donald Trump seems to have made me an alien.

"I am a British citizen who has lived in America for the past six years - working hard, contributing to society, paying my taxes and bringing up our four children in the place they now call home.

"Now, me and many others like me are being told that we may not be welcome.

"It's deeply troubling that I will have to tell my children that daddy might not be able to come home - to explain why the president has introduced a policy that comes from a place of ignorance and prejudice.

"I was welcomed into Britain from Somalia at eight-years-old and given the chance to succeed and realise my dreams.

"I have been proud to represent my country, win medals for the British people and receive the greatest honour of a knighthood.

"My story is an example of what can happen when you follow polices of compassion and understanding, not hate and isolation."

Sir Mo grew up in London from the age of eight and now lives and trains in Portland, Oregon, with his wife and four children.

