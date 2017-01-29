Advertisement

  National

US judge temporarily suspends Trump's immigration ban

A US judge has issued a stay temporarily halting the deportation of visa holders or refugees President Trump issued an executive order.

The American Civil Liberties Union filed a legal case Saturday morning in response to the order.

The group estimates that between 100 and 200 people are being detained at airports or in transit.

There are scenes of chaos at airports across the US after Donald Trump imposed a ban on people from seven Muslim-majority nations from entering the country for 90 days.

Downing Street have said "immigration policy in the United States is a matter for the government of the United States" but the PM does "not agree with this kind of approach".

Iraqi-born Tory MP: Trump ban is 'demeaning and sad'

Conservative MP Nadhim Zahawi was born in Iraq Credit: Marr Show

Conservative MP Nadhim Zahawi has said Trump's travel ban made him feel "discriminated against and demeaned" for the "first time in his life".

Nadhim Zahawi, who was born Baghdad in Iraq, has been advised by lawyers that he will be barred from the United States under the border clampdown on travellers from seven Muslim nations and all refugees.

The MP for Stratford Upon Avon said the order would affect him and his wife as they were both born in Iraq.

The couple have two twin sons studying at Princeton University in the US and they do travel to America regularly.

He told BBC One's Andrew Marr Show: "I don't think I have felt discriminated since little school when the kids were very cruel, as a young boy coming from Iraq of Kurdish origin.

"For the first time in my life last night I felt discriminated against, it's demeaning, it's sad."

