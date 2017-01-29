Advertisement

US judge temporarily suspends Trump's immigration ban

A US judge has issued a stay temporarily halting the deportation of visa holders or refugees President Trump issued an executive order.

The American Civil Liberties Union filed a legal case Saturday morning in response to the order.

The group estimates that between 100 and 200 people are being detained at airports or in transit.

There are scenes of chaos at airports across the US after Donald Trump imposed a ban on people from seven Muslim-majority nations from entering the country for 90 days.

Downing Street have said "immigration policy in the United States is a matter for the government of the United States" but the PM does "not agree with this kind of approach".

Petition launched to try and prevent Trump's state visit

Donald Trump signing the executive order Credit: AP

A petition has been launched to try and prevent Donald Trump from making a state visit to the UK.

The US president is expected to visit the UK later this year after accepting an invitation from the Queen.

There has been outrage around the world after President Trump banned refugees and people from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the US.

Jeremy Corbyn has questioned why Mrs May was so quick to invite the president given his highly controversial policies, including plans to build a wall blocking the US border with Mexico.

Lord Ashdown has also questioned the state visit:

The petition has already reached more than 10,000 signatures, meaning the government will have to respond.

