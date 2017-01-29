Advertisement

US judge temporarily suspends Trump's immigration ban

A US judge has issued a stay temporarily halting the deportation of visa holders or refugees President Trump issued an executive order.

The American Civil Liberties Union filed a legal case Saturday morning in response to the order.

The group estimates that between 100 and 200 people are being detained at airports or in transit.

There are scenes of chaos at airports across the US after Donald Trump imposed a ban on people from seven Muslim-majority nations from entering the country for 90 days.

Downing Street have said "immigration policy in the United States is a matter for the government of the United States" but the PM does "not agree with this kind of approach".

Petition to stop Trump state visit exceeds 100,000

More than 100,000 people have signed a petition calling for President Donald Trump's state visit to be called off.

The petition argues "Donald Trump's well documented misogyny and vulgarity disqualifies him from being received by Her Majesty the Queen or the Prince of Wales."

Numbers signing the petition accelerated following Mr Trump's executive order on Friday banning refugees and citizens from seven Muslim majority nations from entering the US.

