Protesters at JFK airport chant 'let them in'

Confusion and chaos over Trump's 'extreme vetting' immigration order

There are scenes of chaos at airports across the US after Donald Trump imposed a ban on people from seven Muslim-majority nations from entering the country for 90 days.

The "extreme vetting" order has resulted in people from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen being unable to enter the US with many detained at airports.

The president's order, enacted to stop "radical Islamic terrorists", immediately suspended a programme that resettled to the US about 85,000 people displaced by war, political oppression, hunger and religious prejudice last year.

Mr Trump also indefinitely blocked all those fleeing Syria, where a civil war has displaced millions of people.

Downing Street have said "immigration policy in the United States is a matter for the government of the United States, just the same as immigration policy for this country should be set by our government.

"But we do not agree with this kind of approach and it is not one we will be taking."