US judge temporarily suspends Trump's immigration ban

A US judge has issued a stay temporarily halting the deportation of visa holders or refugees after President Donald Trump issued an executive order banning people from seven Muslim-majority nations from entering the country for 90 days.

The American Civil Liberties Union filed a legal case Saturday morning in response to the order. The group estimates that between 100 and 200 people are being detained at airports or in transit.

*The order sparked protests at several US airports, including New York's JFK and Chicago's O'Hare.

*World leaders have condemned the ban and Boris Johnson is asking for UK dual nationals to be exempt.

*Downing Street have said "immigration policy in the United States is a matter for the government of the United States" but the PM does "not agree with this kind of approach".

*Somalian-born Sir Mo Farah called the ban "deeply troubling" while London Mayor Sadiq Khan calls the policy "cruel and shameful".

Sudan urges Trump to lift ban on entry of its citizens to US

Credit: PA

Sudan have urged United States officials to lift the ban that bars its nationals from entering the country.

In a statement, the Sudanese foreign ministry said the order issued by President Donald Trump that temporarily bans the entry of citizens from seven countries, including Sudan, sent a "negative message" and asked the administration to reconsider.

The ban comes two weeks after the US announced it would ease economic sanctions on Sudan.

