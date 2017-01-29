Advertisement

  1. National

Trump's immigration ban 'remains in place' despite global criticism

President Donald Trump's executive order banning people from seven Muslim-majority nations from entering the US for 90 days "remains in place", says the White House.

  • Downing Street said Theresa May did "not agree" with the policy and would act to help UK citizens
  • The prime minister has told Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and Home Secretary Amber Rudd to contact their US counterparts about the travel ban
  • Mr Johnson said President Trump's policy was "divisive and wrong" and will ask his US counterparts for UK dual nationals to be exempt
  • A judge intervened on Sunday to temporarily bar US authorities from deporting people from countries subject to the ban
  • British athlete Sir Mo Farah, who was born in Somalia and lives in the US, called the ban "deeply troubling". Somali nationals are among those banned from travelling to the US
  • More than 500,000 people have signed a petition calling for Trump's state visit to the UK to be called off
View all 60 updates ›

Trump: 'This is not about religion, this is about terror'

Trump has defended the use of his executive order Credit: AP

President Donald Trump has reiterated his previous assertion that his executive order restricting travel to the US is "not a Muslim ban", stating that "this is not about religion, this is about terror".

In a statement released in the wake of growing global anger over his decision to enact an "extreme vetting" programme for people entering the US from seven specified nations he added that his actions were about "keeping our country safe".

America is a proud nation of immigrants and we will continue to show compassion to those fleeing oppression, but we will do so while protecting our own citizens and border.

America has always been the land of the free and home of the brave. We will keep it free and keep it safe, as the media knows, but refuses to say. My policy is similar to what President Obama did in 2011 when he banned visas for refugees from Iraq for six months. The seven countries named in the Executive Order are the same countries previously identified by the Obama administration as sources of terror.

To be clear, this is not a Muslim ban, as the media is falsely reporting. This is not about religion - this is about terror and keeping our country safe. There are over 40 different countries worldwide that are majority Muslim that are not affected by this order.

We will again be issuing visas to all countries once we are sure we have reviewed and implemented the most secure policies over the next 90 days. I have tremendous feeling for the people involved in this horrific humanitarian crisis in Syria. My first priority will always be to protect and serve our country, but as President I will find ways to help all those who are suffering.

– President Donald Trump
  1. Read more
  2. 60 updates
Trump's immigration ban 'remains in place' despite global criticism

More on this story