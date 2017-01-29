Advertisement

Trump's immigration ban 'remains in place' despite global criticism

President Donald Trump's executive order banning people from seven Muslim-majority nations from entering the US for 90 days "remains in place", says the White House.

  • Downing Street said Theresa May did "not agree" with the policy and would act to help UK citizens
  • The prime minister has told Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and Home Secretary Amber Rudd to contact their US counterparts about the travel ban
  • Mr Johnson said President Trump's policy was "divisive and wrong" and will ask his US counterparts for UK dual nationals to be exempt
  • A judge intervened on Sunday to temporarily bar US authorities from deporting people from countries subject to the ban
  • British athlete Sir Mo Farah, who was born in Somalia and lives in the US, called the ban "deeply troubling". Somali nationals are among those banned from travelling to the US
  • More than 500,000 people have signed a petition calling for Trump's state visit to the UK to be called off
UK dual nationals 'exempt' from Trump travel ban

UK residents with dual nationality are "apparantly exempt" from President Trump's US travel ban, provided they are not travelling from one of the seven banned countries.

ITV News Political Correspondent Libby Wiener reports:

The Foreign and Commonwealth office confirmed:

  • The Presidential executive order only applies to individuals travelling from one of the seven named countries.
  • If you are travelling to the US from anywhere other than one of those countries (for instance, the UK) the executive order does not apply to you and you will experience no extra checks regardless of your nationality or your place of birth.
  • If you are a UK national who happens to be travelling from one of those countries to the US, then the order does not apply to you – even if you were born in one of those countries.
  • If you are a dual citizen of one of those countries travelling to the US from OUTSIDE those countries then the order does not apply to you.
  • The only dual nationals who might have extra checks are those coming from one of the seven countries themselves – for example a UK-Libya dual national coming from Libya to the US.
  • The US has reaffirmed its strong commitment to the expeditious processing of all travellers from the United Kingdom.
