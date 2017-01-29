Advertisement

Trump's immigration ban 'remains in place' despite global criticism

President Donald Trump's executive order banning people from seven Muslim-majority nations from entering the US for 90 days "remains in place", says the White House.

  • Downing Street said Theresa May did "not agree" with the policy and would act to help UK citizens
  • The prime minister has told Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and Home Secretary Amber Rudd to contact their US counterparts about the travel ban
  • Mr Johnson said President Trump's policy was "divisive and wrong" and will ask his US counterparts for UK dual nationals to be exempt
  • A judge intervened on Sunday to temporarily bar US authorities from deporting people from countries subject to the ban
  • British athlete Sir Mo Farah, who was born in Somalia and lives in the US, called the ban "deeply troubling". Somali nationals are among those banned from travelling to the US
  • More than 500,000 people have signed a petition calling for Trump's state visit to the UK to be called off
US official says travel ban a 'massive success story'

A senior US Administration official says the implementation of President Trump's travel banning order has been a "massive success story".

The comments come after protests continue at airports across the US as thousands voice their anger at Trump's executive order.

At LAX airport in Los Angeles hundreds of people remain outside chanting in anger at the ban.

No one knows for sure how many people have been detained or deported.

Volunteer lawyers who are now camping out at LAX say they have heard from more than a dozen families who say loved ones were stopped at Customs, including a woman who was soon to be sworn in as a citizen.

