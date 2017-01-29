Senators claim Trump’s order 'was not properly vetted'

Two US senators have claimed that "Trump’s executive order was not properly vetted" and raised concerns over reports that the order "went into effect with little to no consultation".

Senators John McCain and Lindsey Graham released a statement in the wake of the President’s executive order on immigration voicing worries that it may have been "a hasty process" which "risks harmful results".

The statement read: "It is clear from the confusion at our airports across the nation that President Trump’s executive order was not properly vetted. We are particularly concerned by reports that this order went into effect with little to no consultation with the Departments of State, Defense, Justice, and Homeland Security.

“Such a hasty process risks harmful results. We should not stop green-card holders from returning to the country they call home. We should not stop those who have served as interpreters for our military and diplomats from seeking refuge in the country they risked their lives to help. And we should not turn our backs on those refugees who have been shown through extensive vetting to pose no demonstrable threat to our nation, and who have suffered unspeakable horrors, most of them women and children.

“Ultimately, we fear this executive order will become a self-inflicted wound in the fight against terrorism."