Advertisement

  1. National

Trump's immigration ban 'remains in place' despite global criticism

President Donald Trump's executive order banning people from seven Muslim-majority nations from entering the US for 90 days "remains in place", says the White House.

  • Downing Street said Theresa May did "not agree" with the policy and would act to help UK citizens
  • The prime minister has told Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and Home Secretary Amber Rudd to contact their US counterparts about the travel ban
  • Mr Johnson said President Trump's policy was "divisive and wrong" and will ask his US counterparts for UK dual nationals to be exempt
  • A judge intervened on Sunday to temporarily bar US authorities from deporting people from countries subject to the ban
  • British athlete Sir Mo Farah, who was born in Somalia and lives in the US, called the ban "deeply troubling". Somali nationals are among those banned from travelling to the US
  • More than 500,000 people have signed a petition calling for Trump's state visit to the UK to be called off
View all 53 updates ›

Senators claim Trump’s order 'was not properly vetted'

Senators John McCain and Lindsey Graham raised concerns that Trump's order was not vetted Credit: AP

Two US senators have claimed that "Trump’s executive order was not properly vetted" and raised concerns over reports that the order "went into effect with little to no consultation".

Senators John McCain and Lindsey Graham released a statement in the wake of the President’s executive order on immigration voicing worries that it may have been "a hasty process" which "risks harmful results".

The statement read: "It is clear from the confusion at our airports across the nation that President Trump’s executive order was not properly vetted. We are particularly concerned by reports that this order went into effect with little to no consultation with the Departments of State, Defense, Justice, and Homeland Security.

“Such a hasty process risks harmful results. We should not stop green-card holders from returning to the country they call home. We should not stop those who have served as interpreters for our military and diplomats from seeking refuge in the country they risked their lives to help. And we should not turn our backs on those refugees who have been shown through extensive vetting to pose no demonstrable threat to our nation, and who have suffered unspeakable horrors, most of them women and children.

“Ultimately, we fear this executive order will become a self-inflicted wound in the fight against terrorism."

  1. Read more
  2. 53 updates
Trump's immigration ban 'remains in place' despite global criticism

More on this story