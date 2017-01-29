Advertisement

Confusion and chaos over Trump's 'extreme vetting' immigration order

There are scenes of chaos at airports across the US after Donald Trump imposed a ban on people from seven Muslim-majority nations from entering the country for 90 days.

The "extreme vetting" order has resulted in people from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen being unable to enter the US with many detained at airports.

The president's order, enacted to stop "radical Islamic terrorists", immediately suspended a programme that resettled to the US about 85,000 people displaced by war, political oppression, hunger and religious prejudice last year.

Mr Trump also indefinitely blocked all those fleeing Syria, where a civil war has displaced millions of people.

Downing Street have said "immigration policy in the United States is a matter for the government of the United States, just the same as immigration policy for this country should be set by our government.

"But we do not agree with this kind of approach and it is not one we will be taking."

Visa ban may stop nominated director attending Oscars

Director Asghar Farhadi is in doubt if he can now attend the Oscars in the US. Credit: AP

Organisers of the Oscars have said it is "extremely troubling" that the makers of an Iranian film nominated for an Academy Award may be barred from entering the US.

The Salesman, from director Asghar Farhadi is nominated for best foreign language film at next month's ceremony in Los Angeles.

But US president Donald Trump's immigration restrictions on poeple from seven Muslim-majority countries has thrown into doubt whether the Iranian cast and crew can attend the awards show.

An Academy spokeswoman said: "we find it extremely troubling that Asghar Farhadi, the director of the Oscar-winning film from Iran A Separation, along with the cast and crew of this year's Oscar-nominated film The Salesman, could be barred from entering the country because of their religion or country of origin."

