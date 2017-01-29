Advertisement

Confusion and chaos over Trump's 'extreme vetting' immigration order and bar on Syrian refugees

Donald Trump has barred all refugees from entering the United States for four months - and those from war-ravaged Syria indefinitely - in a move which has caused widespread confusion and raised questions over whether it is constitutional.

The president's order, enacted to stop "radical Islamic terrorists", immediately suspended a programme that resettled to the US about 85,000 people displaced by war, political oppression, hunger and religious prejudice last year.

Mr Trump also indefinitely blocked all those fleeing Syria, where a civil war has displaced millions of people, and imposed a 90-day ban on entry to the US from seven Muslim-majority nations.

British Prime Minister Theresa May has said: "The United States is responsible for the United States policy on refugees."

'What Trump did is disgusting and un-American'

Huge numbers of people continue to gather at New York's John F. Kennedy Airport in protest at people being refused entry to the US after Trump's immigration executive order.

One protester outside JFK Airport in New York said she was there to "show support" for the people being detained inside the airport and anyone who "wants to come to America".

She went onto say "what Donald Trump did in the last 24 hours is disgusting, disgraceful and completely un-American".

Surrounded by thousands of other protesters she said "how dare he, how dare he act alone and sign this document to not let these people in our country".

