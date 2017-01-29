White House: Trump order 'remains in place'

US judge temporarily suspends Trump's immigration ban

A US judge has issued a stay temporarily halting the deportation of visa holders or refugees after President Donald Trump issued an executive order banning people from seven Muslim-majority nations from entering the country for 90 days.

The American Civil Liberties Union filed a legal case Saturday morning in response to the order. The group estimates that between 100 and 200 people are being detained at airports or in transit.

*The order sparked protests at several US airports, including New York's JFK and Chicago's O'Hare.

*World leaders have condemned the ban and Boris Johnson is asking for UK dual nationals to be exempt.

*Downing Street have said "immigration policy in the United States is a matter for the government of the United States" but the PM does "not agree with this kind of approach".

*Somalian-born Sir Mo Farah called the ban "deeply troubling" while London Mayor Sadiq Khan calls the policy "cruel and shameful".