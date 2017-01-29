Advertisement

  1. National

US judge temporarily suspends Trump's immigration ban

A US judge has issued a stay temporarily halting the deportation of visa holders or refugees after President Donald Trump issued an executive order banning people from seven Muslim-majority nations from entering the country for 90 days.

The American Civil Liberties Union filed a legal case Saturday morning in response to the order. The group estimates that between 100 and 200 people are being detained at airports or in transit.

*The order sparked protests at several US airports, including New York's JFK and Chicago's O'Hare.

*World leaders have condemned the ban and Boris Johnson is asking for UK dual nationals to be exempt.

*Downing Street have said "immigration policy in the United States is a matter for the government of the United States" but the PM does "not agree with this kind of approach".

*Somalian-born Sir Mo Farah called the ban "deeply troubling" while London Mayor Sadiq Khan calls the policy "cruel and shameful".

View all 50 updates ›

White House: Trump order 'remains in place'

Trump's executive order 'remains in place' Credit: AP

The White House has confirmed that President Trump's executive order "remains in place".

A senior White House official said: “It is the right and duty of the President to do everything in his legal and Constitutional power to protect the American people.

"Saturday’s ruling does not undercut the President's executive order. All stopped visas will remain stopped. All halted admissions will remain halted. All restricted travel will remain prohibited. The executive order is a vital action toward strengthening America’s borders, and therefore sovereignty. The order remains in place.”

  1. Read more
  2. 50 updates
US judge temporarily suspends Trump's immigration ban

More on this story