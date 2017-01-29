Yemen: US travel ban is 'illegal and illegitimate'

The temporary ban on Yemeni citizens travelling to the United States is "illegal and illegitimate," said officials for the Iran-allied Houthi group.

The Middle Eastern country is one of seven majority Muslim countries nations whose citizens face a 90-day ban on entering the US.

The Houthi-controlled news agency SABA quoted a foreign ministry as saying "any attempt to Yemen or its citizens as a possible source of terrorism extremism was illegal and illegitimate".

An official said on Saturday that they were "dismayed" by the visa ban.

The Yemeni embassy in Washington issued an advisory is nationals already inside the US "not to travel outside the United States until clarification of details (on the ban)."