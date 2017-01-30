Advertisement

No 10 rejects calls to cancel Trump state visit as more than a million sign petition

Downing Street has rejected calls to axe the state visit planned for Donald Trump following widespread outrage over his travel ban on people from certain countries.

More than one million people have signed a petition stating Mr Trump should not be given a state visit.

The immigration curbs have sparked chaos across the US as travellers were detained at airports and thousands of protesters gathered to campaign against the policy.

Boris Johnson has claimed President Trump's immigration policy is "divisive... discriminatory and wrong", but dismissed claims the US is "hostile" towards foreigners.

Demonstrators have this evening holding protests across the UK against the policy outside Downing Street.

Anger in Britain over planned state visit for Trump

Anger with the UK's decision to hold a state visit for America's new president Donald Trump has sparked protests across the country including Manchester, Newcastle, Edinburgh and just outside Downing Street.

The foreign secretary, facing questions in the House of Commons over Trump's controversial ban, said the move was "divisive" but insisted the government would continue to engage with the president.

UK nationals born abroad and dual nationals travelling from Britain are not affected by the ban and there will be similar exemptions for those from New Zealand, Australia and Canada.

But others are in limbo and stranded at airports.

