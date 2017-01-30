Advertisement

No 10 rejects calls to cancel Trump state visit as more than a million sign petition

Downing Street has rejected calls to axe the state visit planned for Donald Trump following widespread outrage over his travel ban on people from certain countries.

More than one million people have signed a petition stating Mr Trump should not be given a state visit.

The immigration curbs have sparked chaos across the US as travellers were detained at airports and thousands of protesters gathered to campaign against the policy.

Boris Johnson has claimed President Trump's immigration policy is "divisive... discriminatory and wrong", but dismissed claims the US is "hostile" towards foreigners.

Demonstrators have this evening holding protests across the UK against the policy outside Downing Street.

Barack Obama 'heartened by protests across US'

Barack Obama departs the East Front of the US Capitol on Donald Trump's Inauguration Day. Credit: AP

Former US President Barack Obama has said he is "heartened by the level of engagement taking place in communities" around the US, as people protest against Donald Trump's immigration ban.

Kevin Lewis, a spokesman for Obama, said the president "fundamentally disagrees with the notion of discriminating against individuals because of their faith or religion".

Citizens exercising their Constitutional right to assemble, organise and have their voices heard by their elected officials is exactly what we expect to see when American values are at stake.

The former president fundamentally disagrees with the notion of discriminating against individuals because of their faith or religion.

– Spokesman for Barack Obama
