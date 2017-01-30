Benjamin Netanyahu to meet President Trump in February

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will meet President Trump in Washington on February 15.

White House spokesman Sean Spicer said their talks will cover a range of issues around security.

Mr Spicer told reporters: "Our relationship with the only democracy in the Middle East is crucial to the security of both our nations, and the president looks forward to discussing continued strategic, technological, military and intelligence cooperation with the prime minister."

In a series of tweets, Mr Netanyahu said he "deeply appreciated" the gesture and "looks forward" to the meeting.