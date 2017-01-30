Canadian PM condemns 'terrorist attack on mosque'

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has released a statement condemning the "terrorist attack on Muslims in a centre of worship and refuge".

"It is heart-wrenching to see such senseless violence. Diversity is our strength, and religious tolerance is a value that we, as Canadians, hold dear.

"Muslim-Canadians are an important part of our national fabric, and these senseless acts have no place in our communities, cities and country," he said.

Mr Trudeau said every effort will be made to "apprehend the perpetrators of this act and all acts of intolerance".