No 10 rejects calls to cancel Trump state visit as more than a million sign petition

Downing Street has rejected calls to axe the state visit planned for Donald Trump following widespread outrage over his travel ban on people from certain countries.

The US president accepted an invitation to visit Britain later this year, but more than one million people have signed a petition to stating Mr Trump should not be given a state visit.

The immigration curbs sparked chaos across the US as travellers were detained at airports and thousands of protesters gathered to campaign against the policy. Demonstrators are planning to protest against the policy outside Downing Street and across the country on Monday evening.

But Number 10 has said the prime minister was "very happy" to extend the invitation for a state visit.

Downing Street rejects calls to cancel Trump's state visit

Downing Street said Theresa May wanted to continue to foster a 'close relationship' with Donald Trump. Credit: AP

Downing Street has rejected calls from a petition backed by more than a million people to cancel the state visit planned for Donald Trump.

A spokesperson said any debate sparked by the petition was an "issue for Parliament" amid widespread outrage over Trump's executive-ordered US travel ban.

While Theresa May confirmed she did "not agree" with Trump's refugee ban, the spokesperson said the PM had no plans to cancel his state visit in protest.

The invitation has been extended and it has been accepted. The UK and the US have a strong relationship and it is right that that relationship continues.

We saw the closeness of the relationship between the Prime Minister and the President and it's right we continue to foster that relationship. We will proceed with the state visit.

– Downing Street spokesperson

The spokesperson said Mrs May was "very happy" to extend the invitation on behalf of the Queen, adding: "We look forward to hosting the president later this year."

