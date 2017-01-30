Advertisement

More than one million sign petition against Trump state visit

Prime Minister Theresa May is facing pressure to axe the state visit planned for Donald Trump following widespread outrage over his travel ban on people from certain countries.

The Foreign Office said Britons with dual citizenship would be exempt from the controversial travel ban, however the US embassy in the UK has seemingly contradicted this advice.

The US president accepted an invitation to visit Britain later this year, but more than one million people have signed a petition to stating Mr Trump should not be given a state visit.

Demonstrators are planning to protest against the policy outside Downing Street and across the country on Monday evening.

The immigration curbs sparked chaos across the US as travellers were detained at airports and thousands of protesters gathered to campaign against the policy.

Lawmakers in Iraq have voted to "retaliate" against the ban.

EU analyses how Trump's ban will affect Europeans

Donald Trump in the Oval Office Credit: AP Images

The European Union is analysing Donald Trump's US executive order travel ban to find out if it would affect Europeans.

The bloc is getting "conflicting input" on whether EU citizens with dual nationality will be affected by the American President's move to bar entry from seven Muslim-majority countries, a spokesperson said.

European Commission spokesman Margaritis Schinas said the EU "does not discriminate among people arriving on the grounds of race, nationality or religion" in his announcement.

