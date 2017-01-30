Advertisement

  1. National

More than one million sign petition against Trump state visit

Prime Minister Theresa May is facing pressure to axe the state visit planned for Donald Trump following widespread outrage over his travel ban on people from certain countries.

The Foreign Office said Britons with dual citizenship would be exempt from the controversial travel ban, however the US embassy in the UK has seemingly contradicted this advice.

The US president accepted an invitation to visit Britain later this year, but more than one million people have signed a petition to stating Mr Trump should not be given a state visit.

Demonstrators are planning to protest against the policy outside Downing Street and across the country on Monday evening.

The immigration curbs sparked chaos across the US as travellers were detained at airports and thousands of protesters gathered to campaign against the policy.

Lawmakers in Iraq have voted to "retaliate" against the ban.

View all 79 updates ›

Foreign Office visa advice undermined by US embassy

The statement issued by the US embassy in London announced a visa suspension following Donald Trump's executive order. Credit: AP

An urgent notice from the US embassy in the UK has contradicted the Foreign Office's guidance that dual British citizens from one of the seven nations subject to new American travel bans are not affected by the policy.

The FCO had said dual citizens from Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen were clear to travel if heading to the US from outside of their countries of origin.

But the statement on the US embassy's website warned the issuing of visas had been "suspended effective immediately until further notification" for dual citizens from the seven nations.

If you are a national, or dual national, of one of these countries, please do not schedule a visa appointment or pay any visa fees at this time.

If you already have an appointment scheduled, please DO NOT ATTEND your appointment as we will not be able to proceed with your visa interview.

Please note that certain travel for official governmental purposes, related to official business at or on behalf of designated international organisations, on behalf of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation, or by certain officials is not subject to this suspension.

– US embassy

The same statement was also issued by the US embassy in Berlin.

  1. Read more
  2. 79 updates
More than one million sign petition against Trump state visit

More on this story